“The Last Hurrah”, Labor Day On Lake Martin

by Jalea Brooks

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many flocked to lake Martin today to soak up some of the last Summer rays on the water.

Hundreds were on the water Monday afternoon , in boats and jet ski’s — others took a plunge from Chimney Rock.

While most folks squeezed in the last weekend getaway on the lake before its bye-bye Summer, the holiday also marked the beginning of the end for the busiest season for nearby business.

Boat rentals have been completely booked at the Ridge Marina for Labor Day weekend since the beginning of the year, according to one salesman there who said it won’t be long before the crowds disappear.

“Now that football is coming in and the colder weather is coming in it is going to slow down” he explained “around October, November it is going to be dead, but that’s just part of the business though”.

The boating season at Lake Martin typically kicks off in April with an annual Boat Show, peaks around the 4th of July Holiday and begins to decline shortly after Labor Day.