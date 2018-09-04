City Council Passes Budget , Raises Garbage Pick Up Fee

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery City Council is trying to find ways to save money. They decided raising the garbage pick up fee was one of the best choices.

“A majority of the council members heard from their constituents that they didn’t want to reduce the pick up and the overall less garbage collection. So the overall council said they wanted to keep it like it was and increase the fee,” said council president Charles Jinright.

The fee will increase three dollars and save the city about $2.2 million.

But not everyone is excited about it.

“Not just me, but I have several friends in various communities and all of us feel like this is just a quick fix to an ongoing problem. We are here this year and we are having a budget crisis and need more money for city services that everyone wants and needs. And we will have to be here next year and the year after and it’s going to continue of nickel-ing and dime-ing the citizens to death when there is a fair and more equitable way to actually have revenue coming into the city,” said Phyllis Harvey Hall.

But some say they are glad the pick up days are staying the same to help keep the city clean.

“People are constantly throwing trash on the ground, going places where trash is so high it is hard for them to get it done. And like I said, we want to keep America beautiful,” said Bobbie Cleavland.

The city also decided to raise the gas tax to three cents.