Death Investigation Launched Following Death of Female on Mossy Glen Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a death investigation following the death of an adult female.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Mossy Glen Road earlier today after receiving a report of a subject deceased.

MPD is investigating to determine the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the death.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.