EMA Urges Preparedness Ahead Of Tropical Storm Gordon’s Arrival At The Gulf Coast

by Jalea Brooks

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Gordon makes its way to the Northern Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center expects Gordon to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall Tuesday night, with sustained winds of at least 74 miles per hour.

The brunt of the storm will be felt by those along the coast but Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Officials are urging Montgomery area residents to prepare for such disasters long before they head to the area.

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Montgomery EMA has taken to social media “reminding all of us that we need to prepare ourselves and our families now and throughout the year” according to this Facebook post. The post is one of many, Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton says, to keep people engaged and informed all month long.

“We want everyone in our community whether its the Town of Pike Road, Montgomery County or Raimer to understand that how we prepare during blue skies will help us recover during the gray skies” said Thornton. Pointing to a visual checklist list of Emergency preparedness must-haves, not just tailored to weather related disasters but for making a preparedness kit in times of distress such as a house fire. (available for printing here)

The EMA will be posting videos and tips on their Facebook page, hoping to engage their followers to participate in some challenges for a chance to win some items to stock emergency preparedness kits.