Gordon Approaching Coast

by Shane Butler

Tropical Storm Gordon will make landfall somewhere along the Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana coast later tonight. Tropical outer bands to the east of the storm will have a greater impact on our southern and western areas. The main threats will be quick spin up tornadoes, strong wind gust, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. Everyone north and east can expect occasional showers and t-storms at times. As Gordon moves northward, the steady stream of gulf moisture will flow into the state and keep the storm threat going Wednesday. The greater risk for strong to severe storms will be west of the I-65 corridor through late morning. We expect the storm system to be well northwest of us Thursday but scattered showers and t-storms will still be developing over the area. Friday and the up coming weekend is trending toward drier conditions. Scattered showers and t-storms can’t be ruled out but it’s looking like more sunshine and 90 plus degree heat for the area.