Governor Ivey Issues State of Emergency in Preparation of Gordon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency effective at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, for several Alabama counties in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon. The counties included are as follows: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington.

According to the National Weather Service, Gordon will become a hurricane later today, and this storm system is expected to bring increased rain activity and storm surge, with the threat of flooding and isolated tornadoes, the risk of which is expected to dramatically increase over the next 12 to 36 hours.

“All coastal Alabama residents need to prepare now ahead of tonight’s potential landfall near Alabama. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said. “As with any tropical weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather conditions for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready when they are needed.”

At the direction of Governor Ivey, the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton has activated in preparation for Gordon and the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) has activated teams to support Division A, in the coastal portion of the state. The ALNG soldiers will also provide support in the command and control center.

“Gordon is a tight, fast moving tropical storm. Alabama is postured for a coastal wind and water event, but the key will be the preparation of our citizens,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian E. Hastings said. “If you live in the coastal counties, especially in surge and flood prone areas, it is imperative that you get to a safe place by early afternoon and stay there through Wednesday morning. With tropical storm force winds forecasted, we expect power outages concentrated in the coastal counties; so, make sure you have a 72-hour emergency kit ready.”

Regardless of the final track and intensity of Gordon, we know it will produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding in several counties, and the time to prepare is now. Residents and tourists are strongly encouraged to closely monitor this forecast.

By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by Tropical Storm Gordon.

For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is encouraging people to visit https://algotraffic.com/.

