Latest from Alabama Coast as Gordon Approaches

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is the latest as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches the Gulf Coast, with landfall expected along or near the Mississippi coast late tonight:

Water was already over part of the main road on Dauphin Island south of Mobile this afternoon, and big waves broke just yards from beachfront homes built on stilts. But few people were around, partly because the Labor Day holiday ended the traditional beach season.

A few tourists stood on a public beach taking photos and a taco shop had a few customers at lunchtime. Most parking areas were empty, however.

Light winds on Dauphin Island are forecast to strengthen during the evening hours.

The port in Mobile and two other ports in Mississippi have been closed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of the storm. Gordon is expected to brush coastal Alabama as it heads north and west toward Mississippi and Louisiana.

In Montgomery, hotels that Alabama News Network contacted tell us that they have yet to see a rush of people checking in to ride out the storm inland.

President Trump says the federal government is ready to help anyone in Gordon’s path. The president said in a message on Twitter that anyone affected by the storm needs to follow the advice of state and local leaders and seek updates from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest storm forecast.

Follow the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)