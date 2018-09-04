Lowndes Co. Man Acquitted of Murder on a Mission to Inspire

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Lowndes County man is speaking out after being acquitted of murder — and spending more than five years in jail.

Alfonso Green of Hayneville was looking at life in prison — or the death penalty — when he was arrested on capital charges more than five years ago.

A jury acquitted Green of murder about a month ago — and today he’s a free man.

But he says his time in prison has changed his life forever.

“To go to prison for something you didn’t do and you facing the death penalty, put me in the position where I had to get to know God. I’m talking about beyond the shadow of a doubt,” he said.

Now Green says he makes it a special point to talk to children about actions and consequences — decision-making — and conflict resolution.