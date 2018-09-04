Shooting in Selma Leaves One Hurt, One Behind Bars

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A shooting in Selma leaves one man critically injured — and another man behind bars facing multiple charges.

Police say 23 year old Shaquille Tyus has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder — and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot near the BOA Beauty Supply on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

“That vehicle was shot into over eight times,” said Sgt. Ray Blanks.

“So that subject’s direct intent was to kill someone in that vehicle.”

Tyus is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $2.5 million dollars bond.

A preliminary hearing of his case has been set for October 2nd.