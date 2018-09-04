Wetumpka Community Archery Park Opens September 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s 15th community archery park will hold its grand opening at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Wetumpka, Ala. The Wetumpka Community Archery Park is located in the Wetumpka Sports Complex at 2350 Coosa River Parkway, Wetumpka, Ala. The public and media are invited to attend the grand opening ceremony.

The archery park will be open year-round for recreational shooting, competitive tournaments and outdoor educational programming. The facility features a 10-target adult range from 15 to 50 yards, a four-target youth range of 5 to 15 yards, and an elevated platform with four targets from 10-40 yards that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate hunting conditions.

Use of the archery park is free for those under 16 years of age or over 65. Alabamians ages 16 to 64 must have a hunting license, Wildlife Management Area (WMA) license, or Wildlife Heritage license to use the range. For non-residents, an annual WMA license or non-resident hunting license is required. Licenses are available from various local retailers or online at outdooralabama.com.

Wetumpka joins 14 other community archery parks currently in operation throughout the state including Athens, Cullman, Dothan, Demopolis, Decatur, Elba, Foley, Heflin, Huntsville, Lincoln, Tuscaloosa, Ozark, and in Oak Mountain and Wind Creek state parks. These facilities are one component of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) effort to increase awareness and participation in the life skill of archery.

“I am excited to open the 15th community archery park,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “These parks provide a great opportunity for youth and adults to learn the sport of archery and to hone their skills in a safe and structured environment. Anything that gets people outside for recreation is great for Alabama.”

The new archery park was made possible by ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries with funding through license sales and federally matched Pittman-Robertson Act funding, the City of Wetumpka and the Archery Trade Association.

For more information about Alabama’s community archery parks, visit www.outdooralabama.com/ activities/archery-parks.

