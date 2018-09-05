City Of Tallassee To Make Big Improvements Downtown

by Jalea Brooks

Some big improvements are on the way to Downtown Tallassee thanks to a half-million dollar grant.

The city received an award letter from Governor Kay Ivey on August 31st for $520,000 grant for it’s ‘Downtown Square Streetscape Project’.

“This is the a home run for the city of Tallassee” said Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.

The city is planning to use the money to repave streets downtown, and redo sidewalks. It’s all in an effort to compliment some recent revitalization efforts like the re-opening of the historic Mt. Vernon Theater after a 50 year vacancy.

The city will have to match the grant money with $205,000 dollars. It’ll be a few months before any of the improvements begin but city leaders are hoping the the added curb appeal will help fill some of the empty store fronts.

“Our downtown was really starting to show its age” said Jerry Cunningham, Chairman of the Tallassee Chamber Of Commerce “it just makes it so much more attractive, and hopefully we’ll be able to stir some interest and get more people into the downtown area”.

The city council will now be tasked with allocating funds to match the government grant in the budget for the new fiscal year that starts in October. Mayor Hammock says the goal is to complete the downtown improvements by early 2019.