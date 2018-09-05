Rain Continues In The Wake Of Gordon

by Ben Lang

Several inches of rain have fallen across southwest Alabama since Gordon moved ashore, and a few more inches could fall this afternoon. We also still have the threat for a brief spin-up tornado this afternoon. That threat diminishes along with much of the rain this evening. Scattered showers remain possible overnight with lows in the low 70s.

We should be back to a more familiar weather pattern on Thursday. You know, the scattered afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s that we experienced for the better part of the summer months. The coverage of rain looks lower though for Friday and Saturday, then higher Sunday and early next week. A weak front approaches north Alabama Monday/Tuesday, but it should stall well north. At least isolated afternoon storms are also possible next Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s over the next 8 days.