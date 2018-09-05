Selma Police Officers Ambushed

by Jeff Sanders

An Alabama police chief says two of his officers were lured and ambushed by “cowards,” and that it’s not the first time it’s happened.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier tells AL.com that up to eight shots were fired at two police investigators called Monday night to a public housing complex. The officers were not injured, but Collier says a patrol car was struck.

Collier says officers “have been ambushed multiple times” at the same location. It’s unclear whether other officers have been injured.

He described the suspects in such calls as “punks that have the false bravado of men” who “make insurgents in the Middle East that fight from behind women and children look like real soldiers.”

Collier says authorities are planning an operation to stymie the ambushes.

