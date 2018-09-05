Tropical Moisture Lingers

by Shane Butler

Gordon continues to weaken off to our west while the rain keeps coming here. The circulation around the tropical system is funneling gulf moisture into the state. This will lead to additional showers and t-storms Thursday. Looks like anything left of Gordon gets pulled farther away from us over the weekend. We begin to see fewer storms but there’s no escaping the heat and humidity. It’s back to typical summer-time conditions through Sunday. A frontal boundary will make a run at us early next week. We expect to see an increase in rain/storms across the region. Temperatures will come down slightly due to clouds and rain activity. At this point, it looks like the front may stall north of us but close enough to keep a decent chance for rain over the area through midweek.