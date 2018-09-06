Authorities: Selma Shooting Victim Dies; Charges Upgraded Against Suspect

by Darryl Hood

Authorities say the unidentified victim in a recent shooting in Selma has died.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says charges against the suspect, 23-year-old Shaquille Tyus, will be upgraded to Capital Murder.

Tyus is also charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot near the BOA Beauty Supply on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

“That vehicle was shot into over eight times,” said Sgt. Ray Blanks.

“So that subject’s direct intent was to kill someone in that vehicle.”

Tyus is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

A preliminary hearing of his case has been set for October 2nd.