Back To Normal Weather-Wise

by Ben Lang

The remnants of Gordon continue to move away from our area, and we’re back to a much more familiar weather pattern. We’ve still got about 16 days of summer before the fall equinox, and it’s going to feel like it over the next 8 days. For tonight, showers and storms taper off between about 10PM and midnight. After that, we should return to a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Looks like we’ll see quite a bit of sun to close our work week. Only isolated showers/storms are expected Friday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s for most. These will wind down during the evening, and the overnight frame into Saturday should be dry. Showers and storms remain isolated again on Saturday afternoon. Rain chances increase a touch for the second half of the weekend, with the best chances for rain early next week. That’s thanks to a weak front that pushes into north Alabama. That front should stall to our north, keeping us in a warm and humid airmass. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms remain possible for the middle and end of next week.

The tropics remain active, with hurricane Florence at Category 2 strength in the mid Atlantic. It will be on a general west to northwest path over the next 5 days, and the east coast isn’t out of the woods in terms of possible impacts. Two additional tropical systems emerging from the African west coast also have good chances of developing into tropical systems, but it will be a while before any possible U.S. impact from these.