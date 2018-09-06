Brett Kavanaugh Supporters Pressure U.S Senator Doug Jones to “Confirm Kavanaugh

by Danielle Wallace

It has been a long week of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In the Capitol City, pro-life supporters gathered at the federal court house to send a message to Alabama U.S Senator Doug Jones to support Kavanaugh.

Brett Kavanuagh is President Trump’s nominee to the U.S Supreme Court.

“We are looking for a supreme court justice who will be a strong constitutist, look at the constitution the way it was intended and respect the right to life, respect the foundational values of our nation,” says Mallory Quigley, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Susan B. Anthony List.

They say Kavanaugh should be on the court for several reasons..

“He has more than a decade of federal court experience in the d.C circuit and he has a strong record in cases dealing with the protection of life and the freedom of conscience,” says Marilyn Musgrave, former U.S Congresswoman.

The people in this event want U.S Senator Doug Jones to feel the pressure to “Confirm Kavanaugh.”

“The controversy is big right now on television. It appears that the votes are there so hopefully we can get him confirmed in time to go forward and to actually have him vote on some of the important stuff that’s coming up,” says Alabama Representative Mike Holmes.

“Supreme on our court has a big effect on our lives in the united states in interpreting the constitution and the cases that come before it-in light of the constitution and Judge Kavenaugh seems to be a very good constitutional lawyer and judge,” says James Dean, a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Supporters say, they are confident in President’s Trump’s nomination and want Senator Doug Jones and other senators across the nation to support the movement.

“We’ve done recent polling over the last few months showing that a majority support this nominee and further support the idea that abortion policy ought to be decided by the people of Alabama through their state representatives, not an un-elected court in Washington D.C,” says Quigley.

Following Thursday’s rally, supporters also planned to stop in Birmingham and Huntsville.