Center Stage in Houston County Agrees to Cease Gambling Operations

by Jeff Sanders

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced an agreement to cease illegal gambling operations at Center Stage in Houston County. The following is the press release from the Attorney General’s office:

Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Cessation of Illegal Gambling in Houston County

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that the Houston Economic Development Association (“HEDA”)—a non-profit organization in Houston County—has agreed to cease its illegal gambling operations at Center Stage. The agreement stems from a lawsuit filed by Marshall against the casino and the Houston County Commission in October of last year.

Today’s resolution of the Houston County case by Attorney General Marshall is the second of these cases to successfully curb illegal gambling operations. On October 26, 2017, the Morgan County Circuit Court sided with the State when it ordered River City Entertainment to shutter its doors, enjoining their illegal activity. Now in Houston County, HEDA must immediately remove all illegal table games from the facility, remove all illegal electronic games of chance by the end of the month, and only offer the game of bingo that is legal under the laws of Alabama.

“It is my duty as Attorney General to enforce Alabama’s laws and to prevent individuals and organizations from offering illegal gambling in our state,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “As a result of the State’s suit, HEDA has agreed to remove the games in question and has agreed to change its operations to comply with the law.”

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General John Kachelman of the Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division for his work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. He also commended Special Agents of his Investigations Division and thanked the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their exemplary work in the investigation and litigation of this matter.

Link to HEDA agreement