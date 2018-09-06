Man Killed by Alabama State Trooper Identified

by Jeff Sanders

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting by an Alabama state trooper.

The coroner’s office in Jefferson County says 33-year-old Mitchell Owen Buel of Etowah County died in the gunfire early Wednesday.

Al.com reports that Buel had a court record that includes an indictment returned last month on charges that include methamphetamine trafficking.

The State Bureau of Investigation says a trooper tried to pull over a man for aggravated speeding and reckless driving around midnight Tuesday.

A chase started north of Birmingham in Gardendale and ended on a dead-end road in Morris. A trooper spokesman says the motorist was killed when a trooper tried to arrest him.

Authorities haven’t said whether the driver had a weapon.

9/6/2018 10:03:15 AM (GMT -5:00)