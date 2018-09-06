New Alabama Minor League Baseball Team Named “Trash Pandas”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Minor League Baseball team in Alabama has changed its name to Rocket City Trash Pandas following months of brainstorming.

Reports say the Mobile BayBears will take on the new moniker when the team moves to Madison. The owner of the Southern League franchise, BallCorps Inc., revealed the new name Wednesday night.

An online naming contest allowed voters to choose both the regional qualifier and team name. Other options for the regional qualifier were Madison and North Alabama. Other team name options included Moon Possums, Space Chimps and ThunderSharks.

The man who suggested the winning name, Matthew Higley, will get box seats for the first five years of game play. He will also throw the first pitch at a game during the Trash Pandas’ first season in 2020.

