Red Tails Ready to Take Flight at Airshow

by Ellis Eskew

All eyes will be on the skies this weekend as the Red Tails Airshow soars over Montgomery.

For the 187th Fighter Wing, it’s a way to give back to the community.

“We are so thankful to enjoy the support of our local community, to bring the community in and be able to show off what we do, the mission that we are very proud of, ” said 187th Vice Wing commander Col. Ed Casey.

There will be lots of different aircraft available to see on the ground including F-16s.

And people will also get a glimpse of the F-35 fighter jet, which is the much anticipated aircraft that will be in Montgomery in the coming years.

But one of the main highlights in the air will be the F-22 Raptor.

And in the cockpit, one of the first African-American demonstration pilots, Major Paul “Loco” Lopez.

“The Tuskegee Airmen trained right down the road at Moton Field flying various aircraft back in the day, back in the 1940s. And for me, it was very humbling, and for me, just knowing that a lot of people went through great sacrifices so we can all be here. And for me to be doing this and share the airplane of my team with the community, it means the world to us,” said Maj. Lopez.

Friday will be STEM Day at Dannelly Field where more than two thousand students will be on base to learn about aviation, science, technology and math.

Lopez says they use these opportunities to help inspire the next generation.

“Hopefully we can inspire young people to do regardless of what they decide to do in their life or what their occupation is going to be. Just make sure that you are technically competent so that you know your craft, you know your trade, you’re familiar with the systems to make sound decisions. You take the initiative to learn,” said Maj. Lopez.

