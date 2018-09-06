Selma City Leaders Respond to Police Officer Ambush

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma city leaders are putting together a coordinated effort in response to a recent police officer ambush.

The attack has city leaders focusing more of their attention on public safety.

And it has police officials focused on following up — with the appropriate response.

They says the attack happened Monday night at GWC Homes.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says it’s the second time in six weeks that officers have been fired on in that area.

“The response that we have to give is one of just overwhelming force,” said Collier.

“But we have to do that in a way not to disrupt the overwhelming majority of people who are law abiding citizens.”

Anyone with information that could help police find whoever is responsible for the attack — call (334) 874-2125.