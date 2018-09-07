August Was a Great Month for Americans for Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) emphasized the strong Bureau of Labor Statistics August jobs report.

Brooks said, “Lost or minimized in the national media’s preference for gossip, hearsay and ‘soap opera news’ is another great August jobs report for America and American families!”

“Congress and President Trump have worked hard and taken substantial political risks to jump start America’s economy. The tax cuts for American families and job creators, the reduction of Obama-era regulatory burdens, the preference for free enterprise principles over socialism, and the cuts in costly economic dictates by federal bureaucrats in their cubicles and windowless D.C. offices are all paying off.”

“After a decade of anemic sub-3% economic growth, the American economy sizzled at a 4.2% growth rate in the 2nd quarter of 2018 and appears to be surging again in the 3rd quarter!”

“American families and workers are enjoying a double whammy of good news: plentiful jobs and bigger paychecks brought about by the double dose of higher wages and lower taxes.”

The highlights of the Bureau of Labor Statistics August jobs report are:

America’s economy added 201,000 new, non-farm payroll jobs in August 2018 alone!

America’s economy has added 1.2 million new, non-farm payroll jobs over the past 12 months!

America’s August unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% (the lowest in more than a decade and a one-half percentage point drop from the 4.4% unemployment rate of a mere 12 months ago)!

o Unemployment rates for all major races and ethnicities dramatically improved over the past year (August 2017 to August 2018):

The African American unemployment rate improved by “America’s best” 1.3 percentage points!

The Asian American unemployment rate improved by 0.9 percentage points!

The Hispanic American and Caucasian American unemployment rates both improved by 0.4 percentage points!

Americans employed in health care rose by 33,000 – meaning better and more available health care for ailing Americans!

The average hourly earnings for all non-farm American workers increased by 10 cents in August and 77 cents (2.9%) over the past year!

o Congressman Brooks comment: “A 2.9% boost in average income over one year is fantastic! The one big negative in the August report is that the average hourly earnings of ‘production and nonsupervisory employees’ (those most impacted by the surge in illegal alien labor caused by porous borders) increased at a 15 cents per hour slower pace (at 62 cents per hour) than the average for all American workers (77 cents per hour). I ask American voters to ponder how much higher their incomes would be if there was no competition from lower wage, and often illegal, foreign labor.”