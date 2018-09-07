In Montgomery: A Vietnamese Buddhist Monastery

Join them on Sunday 11-9 for a family celebration

by Tim Lennox

The first ever Vietnamese Buddhist Monastery has opened in Montgomery.

It’s located near the old Normandale Mall…at 510 Winston Drive.

They’re holding a festival on Sunday September 9th at 4:00 PM…it is a kind of combination of Mothers Day, Father’s Day and Grandparents Day (which actually falls on Sunday!) It’s free and open to the public.

CBS News produced a documentary about several religions—Buddhism, Christrian Science, and Jainism. You can watch that report HERE.