Law Enforcement Teams Sweep Selma Housing Project

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Law enforcement swept through a Selma housing project in a show of force Thursday night — in response to a recent attack on police officers.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says about forty state and federal agents joined local police officers to sweep through GWC Homes and the rest of the city.

Collier says more than a dozen arrests were made during the detail — and at least five were felony arrests.

He also says five illegal firearms were taken off the streets.

“After the saturation detail in GWC, I tried to make a point to communicate with the residents so they understood why we were there, and the support was overwhelming. An so that’s very encouraging to us,” said Collier.

He said random sweeps can be expected to continue in the city — well into the foreseeable future.