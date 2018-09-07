Millbrook Woman Facing Insurance Fraud Charges for Duplicating Claim Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Millbrook woman has been charged with insurance fraud after duplicating a claim check.

On July 19, 2017, the Millbrook Police Department responded to a vehicle theft on Sharon Lane. The victim, Marie Bozeman, 40, reported that her 2012 Ford Explorer was stolen. She then filed a claim with her insurance company.

In November 2017, Bozeman received a check from her insurance company in the amount of $7,680.65 and cashed it at a business located on Madison Avenue in Montgomery.

Prior to this, Bozeman fraudulently duplicated the information from the original insurance check, creating another check for $7,680.65, which she cashed at a business located on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Millbrook Police Department, took Bozeman into custody on August 30 on charges of first-degree insurance fraud, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree theft of property.

Bozeman was placed in the Autauga County Jail on unrelated criminal charges. She will be transferred at a later date to the Montgomery County Detention Center and held there on the charges listed above.