Quiet Weekend For Our Area; Tropics Highly Active

by Ben Lang

Hardly and showers formed across central and south Alabama sky this afternoon. It’s unlikely that we see any pop up after sunset. So, your Friday evening and overnight is looking dry. The sky stays mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. The first half of our Saturday should be mainly dry. Scattered showers and storms look likely by the afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. Sunday looks like a repeat performance, with a slightly better chance to see rain during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday look to be our most rainy days with a weak front approaching the area. That front won’t bring a true surge of cooler or drier air into the area, so expect high temperatures to run in the upper 80s to low 90s those days. Low 90s continue for the rest of next week, with rain chances becoming more isolated for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows drop into the low 70s.

The tropics remain very active. Tropical storm Florence is expected to continue a west to northwest track over the next 5 days, and could re-strengthen to Category 4 strength. This system could impact the east coast of the U.S. late next week, and we will continue to closely follow the forecast track. However, it is unlikely to impact central and south Alabama. We also have two new tropical depressions, eight and nine. Eight is emerging off the west coast of Africa, and nine is in the mid Atlantic. These won’t be impacting the U.S. (if at all) for a while.