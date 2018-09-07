Rich Thomas Weather Extra: Hurricane Season Hitting Its Peak

by Alabama News Network Staff

We have a new weekly segment on Alabama News Network: The “Rich Thomas Weather Extra”. Each week, Rich will highlight a moment in weather history, explain a little-known weather fact or present the forecast for weekend events.

This week, Rich is talking about why there are so many tropical disturbances in recent days. The reason is that we are near the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the video to see more on the monetary damage that hurricanes have brought to the U.S.

Watch for the “Rich Thomas Weather Extra” every Thursday on Alabama News Network at 6 & 10. Together, Rich along with Alabama News Network Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler and the entire Weather Authority team bring you the weather experience and knowledge that you can’t get anywhere else.