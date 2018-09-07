Road Work to Begin on Chantilly Parkway Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project on Chantilly Parkway from Eastchase Parkway to Vaughn Road is set to begin Sunday, September 9, weather permitting.

In addition to resurfacing, the project will include installing a dedicated right turn lane onto Eastchase Parkway from Chantilly Parkway. The current right turn lane will be a through lane.

The traffic signals at Eastchase Parkway and Wal-Mart will be upgraded.

During construction, lane closures will not occur during peak hours. Lane closures will be Sunday through Thursday from 8:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M.

ALDOT awarded the state funded project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, Ala, at a cost of $1.7 million. The project is expected to be completed by end the of October.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama.