“Stand Down for Veterans” Helps to put Homeless Vets Back on their Feet

by Ellis Eskew

The Multiplex at Cramton Bowl was filled Friday morning with about 150 veterans.

“It’s very important. Many of our veterans that come to ‘Stand Down’ are known to get employment, to get housing, it can really be a jump start to a better quality of life for someone who may be homeless,” said Ian Reed with Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System.

From getting fitted for new shoes to job information, it’s a place where veterans like Ronald Wilson say can get their lives back on track.

“They help you get started with your health and then they help me with my home. They have a lot of opportunities that you can get involved,” said Wilson.

“Right now, I stay in a VA shelter and they’re helping me get an apartment or house through the VA. And I’ve talked to the rep and they are trying to help me find ways to get me more of my benefits as far as my military career,” said veteran Dennis Kilgore.

For LAMP student Jun Park it was a day to help give back.

Since we talked to him two weeks ago, he has been collecting hygiene items for homeless veterans.

“I got a lot of donations and I reached my total, even surpassed it. I got 220 bags for homeless veterans. To give out to homeless veterans,” said Park.

And some of his fellow baseball players were there to help hand out the donation bags.

“I think its fantastic and I wish there were more people like that,” said Kilgore.

It’s all an effort to help serve those who have sacrificed so much.

“I think they deserve it for serving our nation. They should enjoy what we enjoy too,” said Park.

The “Vietnam Veterans of America” is collecting veteran stories. If you’d like to participate in the project, click here for more information.