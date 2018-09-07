Thousands of Students Attend STEM Day Ahead of Red Tails Air Show

by Danielle Wallace

An F-35 Fighter Jet flying into Montgomery does not happen often. But is the first of many and it has these students excited about stem day.

“I love the planes and like the engineering behind them just seeing all of that, is so cool to see up close,” says Sophie Caradoli.

Captain Richard Brennan is the man behind Friday’s flight.

“History was made in Montgomery, Alabama today at Dannelly Field. You had a previous member of the Red Tails squadrant flying the first f-35 into Montgomery,” says Montgomery Mayor, Todd Strange.

“The Alabama National Guard was my first assignment after learning how to fly the F-16. It was my first combat assignment.The wealth of experience and the knowledge that comes with the Red Tails with the instructors is just unbelievable,” says Capt. Richard Breennan.

Brennan along with other pilots, say STEM day is the perfect opportunity for students to think about a possible future in aviation, science, technology and math.

“Just to have stem day come with three thousand plus kids showing up here, just to crawl around the aircraft and crawl over the jets and just to talk to pilots about the life of a pilot is just a pretty neat thing,” says Maj. Richard Peace.

Some of the students were impressed by the stories of pilots passed down from other veterans.

“One guy had like notes and documentation of a lot of the letters that his grandfather had written his grandmother. That was probably my favorite part so far,” says Aaron Zeigler.

“Hopefully we get very capable individuals like we have in the past to come and serve in our Alabama National Guard because it’s one of the best the country has to offer,” says Brennan.