Normal September Weather; Tropics Update

by Matt Breland

We stay in the low to mid 90s for highs the rest of this weekend and into the beginning of the next work week! Our afternoon showers and thunderstorms will still remain likely, especially during the first half of the week. We will see clusters of brief thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon and dissipate after sunset. That pattern is expected for this time of the year.

The tropics are really busy as well. Tropical storm Florence is expected to become stronger and could pose a threat to the Carolina’s. There is also tropical storm Helene that has formed off the west African coast that will likely swing out further into the Atlantic. Tropical depression nine is about 300 miles off the west African coast and it will likely strengthen and take on a path due west. All of these systems are being monitored carefully and if any details arise, the weather authority has you covered.