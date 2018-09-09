Overnight Shooting Near Auburn University Leaves One Dead, Four Hurt

Police say a 20 year-old man from Tuskegee was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police say four others were hurt and were taken to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identify those injured as a 17 year-old male from Opelika, a 19 year-old female from Opelika and a 21 year-old male Auburn University student from Hilton Head, SC. Police say a 16 year-old male from Opelika was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Auburn Police Division and is not believed to be a random shooting.

Police say anyone with information should call the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.