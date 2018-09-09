Rainy Weather This Week; Tropics

by Matt Breland

With a front approaching central and south Alabama, we will see numerous rain showers by the evening into the overnight hours. Expect locally heavier rainfall amounts in stronger storms, once the front passes, our temperatures will be in the upper 80s. So we will see some slight relief from the heat as rain showers will continue for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. By Thursday, we return to our normal pattern of afternoon highs in the low 90s with a few isolated showers for the remainder of the week.

The tropics remain active as two tropical storms remain off the western African coast. The one of major concern is Hurricane Florence, which is anticipated to make landfall on the eastern coast by Thursday afternoon. We will likely not see much effect from the storm, but a small area of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean will need attention for the next 2 days, as it has a 10% chance of developing.