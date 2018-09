Tuskegee Police Conducting a Death Investigation

by Brianna Davis

The Tuskegee Police Department is conducting a death investigation of a 21-year-old man in a skydiving incident. Police say the man was skydiving at the Tuskegee municipal airfield when he was having trouble with his parachute during his fall.

The incident happened just before one ‘o clock Sunday. The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has yet to be released