Alabama Remains Atop AP Top 25 Poll

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide made its 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the Top 25 released Sunday , strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers, who started the season with 18 first-place votes, are down to six after hanging on for 28-26 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State held their spots and Oklahoma moved to No. 5, edging past No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers received a first-place vote.

