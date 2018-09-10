Auburn University Responds to Anti-ASU Banners

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University officials have released a statement after banners were seen on campus as the Auburn Tigers hosted Alabama State for the first time on Saturday.

Photos of the banners have been posted on Facebook. One, which was apparently displayed at the Sigma Pi fraternity house, said “ASU Grad Rate 27% Chance of Winning 0%”. Another banner said “G.E.D. > A.S.U. Degree”.

The banners prompted Auburn officials to say in a statement, “Auburn University is committed to upholding a nurturing community supportive of fundamental dignities and promoting integrity, responsibility and mutual respect. We take seriously all reports of potential student conduct policy violations and investigate them fully to uphold the values and standards of the Auburn family.”

Alabama State University officials have issued their own response to Alabama News Network, saying, “The Alabama State University family had a wonderful experience on the plains of Auburn on Saturday, as the ASU Hornets football team played the Auburn University Tigers. The Hornet Nation wishes to thank Auburn’s administration for the warm and generous hospitality, as well as the unifying experience that Alabama State University received from the Auburn Tigers and their fans.”

Montgomery-based Alabama State plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). ASU lost to Auburn 63-9 Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

