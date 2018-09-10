Earl Dailey Named New State Chair of ESGR

by Alabama News Network Staff

Earl Warren Dailey, of Camden, has been named the next state chair of Alabama Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

He begins his three-year term on October 1. He replaces Dr. William Kringel, who has served in the position for seven years.

Dailey has served in ESGR since his retirement from the Alabama Army National Guard in 2011. He is an ombudsman and has been training director for the organization.

Dailey is active in his community, serving as chief of the Camden Fire Department for 34 years.

“It is important to me by doing our part in helping to keep our military strong by helping our men and women to not have to worry about their jobs upon their return from training or deployments,” Dailey said. “I enjoy helping them build a better relationship between the military personnel and their employers.”

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense agency, seeks to develop and promote a culture in which all American employers support and value the military service of their employees with ESGR as the principal advocate within DoD. ESGR does this by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and resolving conﬂict between employers and service members. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.