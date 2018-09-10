Fire Heavily Damages Macon County Water Authority Building in Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is following a major fire in Tuskegee. The fire happened at the Macon County Water Authority Building off West Martin Luther King Highway.

The fire chief tells us the call came in around 4:30 a.m. The building has received heavy damage.

Crews were still on the scene several hours later. So far, there is no cause to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

