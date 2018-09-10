Front Stalls Nearby

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will remain across the area through midweek. This boundary will be the focal point for showers and t-storms each day. We expect it to fizzle out and allow a drier air mass to move over us late week. In the mean time, scat’d showers and t-storms will pass through here. The main threats will be brief heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Farther to the east of us will be hurricane Florence making landfall somewhere along the mid Atlantic coast Thursday night into early Friday. We will be far enough west of the hurricane to not see any impacts here. As matter of fact, it will actually usher in much drier air to our area over the weekend into early next week. We expect lots of sunshine and temps will respond with highs in the lower to mid 90s well into next week. No signs of cool fall-like weather ahead this week or the next.