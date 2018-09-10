Jacksonville State University Awarded $100,000 Grant for Forensic Training Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $100,000 grant to Jacksonville State University for a forensics training program that helps law enforcement officers conduct death investigations more effectively.

The university’s Center for Applied Forensics will use the grant to conduct training sessions for smaller and rural police departments and sheriff’s offices. Through the program, law enforcement officers learn how to properly assess, examine and document death scenes and are given the necessary tools to do it.

“Any death investigation must be handled with special care and attention to detail and evidence protocols,” Ivey said. “I commend JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics for their role in providing this training and giving our law enforcement officers the necessary knowledge and tools to serve and protect their communities. I am pleased to support this training program through this grant.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey understands the important job that our law enforcement agencies do each and every day serving the residents of their communities, and this grant will help them do their jobs even more effectively,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Ivey notified JSU President John Beehler that the grant had been approved.

More information on ADECA’s partnership with JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics can be seen in this video series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0PfMjtNqGySZULOF7rvB-_YX3X_a970W