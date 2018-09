Montgomery County Arrests: September 3-9

by Rashad Snell

1/19 Jaboris Williams Arrest Date: 9/5/18 Charge(s): Assault 1, Contempt of Court, & Giving False Name to Law Enforcement

2/19 Corey Wells Arrest Date: 9/5/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (Unreasonable Noise)

3/19 Clayton Stollenwreck Jr. Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

4/19 Jeffrey Smith Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Driving While Revoked, DUI, & Unemployment Compensation

5/19 Donjel Smith Arrest Date: 9/8/18 Charge(s): Burglary III



6/19 Cyrus Phyfier Arrest Date: 9/4/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

7/19 Keith Mushat Jr. Arrest Date: 9/4/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

8/19 Amanda Millwood Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): Receiving/Buying Stolen Property 1st (2 counts)

9/19 Samuel Marsh Arrest Date: 9/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

10/19 Walter Lee Arrest Date: 9/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools & Theft of Property 4th



11/19 Paul Kelley Arrest Date: 9/6/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (2 counts)

12/19 Hallet Jones III Arrest Date: 9/5/18 Charge(s): Harassment

13/19 Jonathan James Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

14/19 Louis Hooks Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

15/19 Edward Fuller Arrest Date: 9/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



16/19 Javonte Crittenden Arrest Date: 9/8/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

17/19 Kendrick Britton Arrest Date: 9/3/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

18/19 William Bramlett Arrest Date: 9/7/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

19/19 Courtney Adams Arrest Date: 9/8/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Commit Controlled Substance Crime, Driving While Revoked, Failure to Display Insurance, & Stopping on Highway







































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 3rd through September 9th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.