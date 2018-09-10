Montgomery Doctor Indicted on Drug Distribution Charges, Facing 20 Years in Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, September 10, Dr. Richard Stehl, 54, of Montgomery, appeared in court after being indicted on drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

The indictment charges Dr. Stehl, who owned and operated a medical practice on Winton Blount Loop in eastern Montgomery, with drug distribution offenses. Those charges stem from Dr. Stehl’s prescribing controlled substances inappropriately, unlawfully, and for non-medical reasons.

If convicted, Dr. Stehl faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count. He also faces substantial monetary penalties and restitution.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad, the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Division. The Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Opelika Police Department all assisted in the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross is prosecuting the case.

Dr_Stehl-Indictment