New Technology is Helping Patients with Heart-Related Problems

by Justin Walker

Jackson Hospital is offering a new program to help patients with heart-related problems.

The new program is part of the Cardiac Electrophysiology department.

It uses technology that can map out and pinpoint a more accurate response to the patient’s cardiac problem.

Patients with heart-related issues used to travel far to get treatments. With the new department, that has now changed.

“They had to travel far to placed like Birmingham or Atlanta,” Electrophysiology doctor Tamjeed Arshad said. “Now with the lab here in Jackson Hospital, they won’t have to go farther than just a few minutes.”

Electrophysiology is designed to treat problems with a patient’s heart-rhythm.

“We deal with both slow and fast heart-rates,” Dr. Arshad said. “Patients present with symptoms of heart-racing, fluttering, shortness of breath, passing out spells and cardiac arrest.”

Jackson Hospital provided the funding necessary to bring in the most experienced staff to electrophysiology department it could find. Shayna Parlette is the director over the Electrophysiology department. She says it was a challenge to recruit the staff, but once the doctors, technicians and staff were brought in, everything fell into place.

“They’re on board with our vision,” Parlette said. “They want to be able to provide the safest and most effective electrophysiology services to the Capital City.”

Parlette says the lab uses the safest technology, like EnSight Precision, which uses maps and models that produce more-accurate results to pinpoint the heart problem. Dr. Arshad explains how the technology helps.

“It benefits not only the patients, but it also helps with their follow ups and the’yre part of our service so we can monitor their heart rhythm, address their stroke risk,” Arshad said.

Nurse Mike Crouch says the patients are treated like family.

“Just to watch them go through this process and come through it, its really an excellent feeling,” Crouch said.

The Electrophysiology department has used the new technology to treat around 70 patients.

For patients with An irregular heartbeat, Dr, Rashad says while it isn’t curable yet, there can be up to a 70-80 percent success rate resulting from some these new treatments.

Dr. Arshad is now seeing patients at The Jackson Clinic. For more information, visit www.Jackson.org

or call the office at 334-264-9191.