Scattered Rain and Storms Likely Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A weak cold front is slowing down across northwest Alabama this morning. That front will be the focus for more rain and thunderstorm development through the afternoon. The front should stall across central Alabama through Wednesday, and will be the focus for at least scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoons. We’ll see a wide range in high temperatures today, from the lower 80s north to low 90s south. An isolated shower or storm is still possible overnight, with lows in the low 70s. Expect another enhanced coverage of rain and storms tomorrow, with the best chance during the afternoon. Most of the rain should taper off Tuesday night, but again, an isolated shower or two will be possible. Expect highs on Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances decrease towards the end of the week into this weekend. With Florence making landfall along the Carolinas late this week, dry air will likely filter into central/south Alabama. That means little if any rain, and temperatures potentially rising to the mid 90s over the weekend.

Florence:

Florence is a powerful Category 4 hurricane per the 11AM update. Landfall is expected Thursday night or Friday morning somewhere between South and North Carolina. Potentially catastrophic impacts should be expected along the coast, with inland flooding now a major concern. The storm slows down after landfall, possibly producing 30 inches or more of rain for parts of north and south Carolina. Powerful winds in excess of 100 mph will impact the shoreline close to where the eye makes landfall. Tropical storm force winds could impact a large area along the coast.