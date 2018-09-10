Troy Man Turns Himself In Following St. Paul Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police responded to a call of a subject shot in the 100 block of St. Paul Street Saturday night. The shooting reportedly happened at approximately 7:00 pm.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 30-year-old male in the front yard of the residence suffering from a

gunshot wound.

The scene was secured for Troy Fire Department and Haynes Ambulance to tend to the victims’ injuries. The victim was transported by Haynes Ambulance to the helipad at Troy Regional Medical Center and then taken by Haynes Life Flight to a Montgomery Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect in this case was identified as James Lee Jackson Jr., 25, of Troy. A warrant for Attempted Murder was obtained for Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson has since turned himself in to the Troy Police Department on a charge of attempted murder. Jackson was interviewed by investigators and processed through the Troy City Jail. Jackson was then transported to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $50,000 bond.