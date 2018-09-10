Update: Teenager Charged in Fatal Shooting Near Auburn University

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say a teenager has been arrested in a shooting at the McDonald’s restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue near Auburn University that left one person dead and four others wounded. The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. Authorities have not released the teen’s name, but a statement by Auburn police says he’s being charged as an adult.

Police say the shooting killed 20-year-old Evan Mikale Wilson, of Tuskegee. Police say the shooting wasn’t random and followed an altercation.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded and flown to a hospital in Columbus. Authorities haven’t released their names.

More details about the shooting

