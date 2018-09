2018 HS Football Play of the Week – Week Three

by Alabama News Network Staff

*Robert E. Lee- TEDARRIAN MURRAY powers way into end zone.

*Auburn High School- WILLIAM SORRELLS pick six for the score.

* Pike Road School- ANTAVIUS MCPHERSON 45-yard touchdown run.

* Wetumpka High School- TYQUAN RAWLS fade to EDWARD ROGERS for the touchdown pass.

*Park Crossing High School- TREMAINE OSBORNE 94-yard catch and run score.