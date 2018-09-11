Alabama Disaster Teams and Power Crews on Standby to Assist Following Hurricane Florence

by Danielle Wallace

Local power crews and disaster response teams are on standby as Hurricane Florence heads for the east coast.

Alabama Power crews are already headed out of Alabama, to assist with any states that lose power during Hurricane Florence. Crews part of Alabama Cooperative who have 22 Alabama co-ops could be next.

“16 of those 22 are on stand-by right now with a 125 men ready to go when they are asked to go and so we’re looking at possibly Friday or Saturday-just waiting to see how this hurricane pans out,” says Lenore Vickrey of Alabama Rural Electric Association.

Officials say, just like many who assist from miles away, they want to be well-prepared.

“We have to mobilize crews that have jobs to do here in Alabama so they have to decide who is available to go and who we can spare,” says Vickrey.

It is not just power crews that could be lending a hand to states in the path of Florence. Churches like Aldersgate United Methodist Church are also ready to assist.

“People lose so much and because they lose so much it literally brings so much compassion-so it really comes from our members who have such a desire to be present,” says Associate Pastor Richard Williams.

That’s why they are prepared with everything from disaster buckets to basic necessities needed after a storm. Williams says they want to do their part.

“I believe that the church has to be prepared and so that’s one of the ways that we have to do the work and we have to do the work in advance so that when supplies are needed, that we are able to respond to the needs,” says Williams.

Those lending assistance say it’s moments like these where it’s important to be present.

“We help each other. if we had a disaster here in Alabama our fellow cooperatives in other states would be doing just what we’re doing now to help us,” says Vickrey.

Also in Alabama, Red Cross officials are working to aide people in the path of Hurricane Florence. They are hoping to get as many volunteers as possible. If you are interested in assisting the Red Cross following Hurricane Florence you can click here to learn more.