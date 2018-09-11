ASU’s ’50 Under 50′ 2018 Class Donates $10,000 to University
Alabama State University celebrated a group of distinguished alumni recently in a gala event held in the ballroom of the John Garrick Hardy Student Center.
The ’50 Under 50′ Class for 2018 were presented and received their awards before a cheering crowd of family and friends, as well as members of its inaugural class.
“We are so excited to present this new class and to welcome back those who were a part of the first class of 50 Under 50 last year,” said Jennifer Anderson, ASU’s director of Development and executive director of the ASU Foundation. “The awardees were selected based on their professional accomplishments and/or their support of their alma mater. The awards are a means of honoring them as ambassadors of the University and recognizing their accomplishments in their chosen professions.”
The 2018 class took the opportunity to show their support of ASU by presenting a check for $10,000 during the event. Class member, Dr. Tanjula Petty, spearheaded the giving component.
“It was a great opportunity for us to show our support collectively for O’ Mother Dear,” Petty said. “This University has poured so much into us, and making sure that we contribute to the upkeep of our alma mater is a priority for the members of our class.”
Members of the 2018 Class of 50 Under 50 include:
Katrina Adams
Dr. Cordelia Anderson
Reggie Barlow
Dennis C. Barnett
Dr. Ashley Beasley
Annette Brooks
Derrick Brown
Jeannine K. Brown
Wesley Cunningham
Dr. Melanie Eddins-Spencer
Juan Ford
Judge Shera Grant
Kashera Guy-Robinson
Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds
Kefla Hare
Amber A. Harris
Aurelio Harrison
Jerome’ R. Holston
Traci Howell
Charlie Hudson, III
Scottie Hunter
Representative Lataisha Jackson
Dr. Kimberly Jackson-Smith
Dr. Wislene John
Tyrone Levett
Dr. Farah Lubin
Larry Mack
Representative Brandon L. McGee, Jr.
Angela McKenzie
Hazel Mims
Robert Mitchell, Jr.
Erika Mitchell
Sharron Moore
Dr. Tondra Moore
Dr. Monica Motley
Fernando Naves
Jay Peck
Dr. Tanjula Petty
Nick Rankins
Dr. Rolundus R. Rice
Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.
Dr. Michael Sibley
Travis C. Smith
Michael Snapp
Nathaniel Spencer
Dr. Mark Edward Stevens, Sr.
Dr. Herman William Turner, Jr.
Shanthia Washington
Valencia Woods-Curry
Baron Young