ASU’s ’50 Under 50′ 2018 Class Donates $10,000 to University

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University celebrated a group of distinguished alumni recently in a gala event held in the ballroom of the John Garrick Hardy Student Center.

The ’50 Under 50′ Class for 2018 were presented and received their awards before a cheering crowd of family and friends, as well as members of its inaugural class.

“We are so excited to present this new class and to welcome back those who were a part of the first class of 50 Under 50 last year,” said Jennifer Anderson, ASU’s director of Development and executive director of the ASU Foundation. “The awardees were selected based on their professional accomplishments and/or their support of their alma mater. The awards are a means of honoring them as ambassadors of the University and recognizing their accomplishments in their chosen professions.”

The 2018 class took the opportunity to show their support of ASU by presenting a check for $10,000 during the event. Class member, Dr. Tanjula Petty, spearheaded the giving component.

“It was a great opportunity for us to show our support collectively for O’ Mother Dear,” Petty said. “This University has poured so much into us, and making sure that we contribute to the upkeep of our alma mater is a priority for the members of our class.”

Members of the 2018 Class of 50 Under 50 include:

Katrina Adams

Dr. Cordelia Anderson

Reggie Barlow

Dennis C. Barnett

Dr. Ashley Beasley

Annette Brooks

Derrick Brown

Jeannine K. Brown

Wesley Cunningham

Dr. Melanie Eddins-Spencer

Juan Ford

Judge Shera Grant

Kashera Guy-Robinson

Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds

Kefla Hare

Amber A. Harris

Aurelio Harrison

Jerome’ R. Holston

Traci Howell

Charlie Hudson, III

Scottie Hunter

Representative Lataisha Jackson

Dr. Kimberly Jackson-Smith

Dr. Wislene John

Tyrone Levett

Dr. Farah Lubin

Larry Mack

Representative Brandon L. McGee, Jr.

Angela McKenzie

Hazel Mims

Robert Mitchell, Jr.

Erika Mitchell

Sharron Moore

Dr. Tondra Moore

Dr. Monica Motley

Fernando Naves

Jay Peck

Dr. Tanjula Petty

Nick Rankins

Dr. Rolundus R. Rice

Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

Dr. Michael Sibley

Travis C. Smith

Michael Snapp

Nathaniel Spencer

Dr. Mark Edward Stevens, Sr.

Dr. Herman William Turner, Jr.

Shanthia Washington

Valencia Woods-Curry

Baron Young